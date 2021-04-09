Texas A&M softball team loses to Auburn 6-2 in first game of SEC series

A&M freshman right-hander Grace Uribe gave the Aggies a chance by bailing out senior starter Kelsey Broadus. Uribe left runners stranded at second and third in the second and fifth innings.

“Grace Uribe came in and threw strikes and got us some outs,” Evans said. “I thought it was a big deal when she goes out there in the second inning and doesn’t give up a run. I thought that showed a lot, and you know, it is always disappointing to let it get away there at the end. I would have loved to see us come up with a one-run deficit and you’re looking at a winning run at the plate.”

Auburn, which ranks last in the SEC in hitting at .261, took advantage of Broadus’ control issues for a big first inning. The Tigers had scored three or less runs in 17 of their 30 games, but they loaded the bases with two walks sandwiched around an infield single. Senior cleanup hitter Alyssa Rivera, who came in hitting .208 with only seven RBIs, doubled home the first two runs. Broadus (3-3) hit a pair of batters to force in the third run.

“We know she’s going to walk kids,” Evans said, comparing Broadus to former hard-throwing Lexi Smith (2017-18), who would walk the bases loaded, then strike out the side. “It’s the hit batters that really hurt us. But she’s a kid that we need her to get innings. We know she can pitch at this level.”