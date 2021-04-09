Texas A&M softball team loses to Auburn 6-2 in first game of SEC series

A pair of three-run innings gave the Auburn softball team a much-needed 6-2 victory Friday night against scuffling Texas A&M, which will have to wait at least another day before turning things around.
Auburn had won only one of nine Southeastern Conference games but got a complete game from freshman pitcher Shelby Lowe and timely hitting to hand A&M (25-10, 4-6) its fifth straight loss.
After spotting Auburn a 3-0 lead in the first inning, A&M flirted with a memorable comeback. A&M’s Rylen Wiggins broke up Lowe’s no-hit bid with a one-out single in the sixth. One out later, fellow freshman Bre Warren hit a two-run homer. Junior Haley Lee singled sharply to center, giving the energized fans at Davis Diamond more to cheer about, but Lowe retired the next batter.
Auburn (20-11, 2-8) gave the talented freshman breathing room and quieted the Aggie crowd with three runs in the seventh that started with a double by junior Aspyn Godwin. She scored on a single by freshman Makayla Packer, who bounced a single over the third baseman’s head after faking a bunt. Auburn scored the second run on a double steal coupled with a throwing error on the play. The Tigers’ last run scored on senior Makenna Dowell’s bunt single.
“That’s when you need to go out and make a pitch and make a play and get off the field with a one-run deficit and give it a go,” A&M coach Jo Evans said.
A&M freshman right-hander Grace Uribe gave the Aggies a chance by bailing out senior starter Kelsey Broadus. Uribe left runners stranded at second and third in the second and fifth innings.
“Grace Uribe came in and threw strikes and got us some outs,” Evans said. “I thought it was a big deal when she goes out there in the second inning and doesn’t give up a run. I thought that showed a lot, and you know, it is always disappointing to let it get away there at the end. I would have loved to see us come up with a one-run deficit and you’re looking at a winning run at the plate.”
Auburn, which ranks last in the SEC in hitting at .261, took advantage of Broadus’ control issues for a big first inning. The Tigers had scored three or less runs in 17 of their 30 games, but they loaded the bases with two walks sandwiched around an infield single. Senior cleanup hitter Alyssa Rivera, who came in hitting .208 with only seven RBIs, doubled home the first two runs. Broadus (3-3) hit a pair of batters to force in the third run.
“We know she’s going to walk kids,” Evans said, comparing Broadus to former hard-throwing Lexi Smith (2017-18), who would walk the bases loaded, then strike out the side. “It’s the hit batters that really hurt us. But she’s a kid that we need her to get innings. We know she can pitch at this level.”
Lowe (9-3) is showing she can be a star at this level. She struck out three and didn’t walk a batter. She came in averaging 1.2 strikeouts per inning, but A&M did a good job putting the ball in play despite not scoring until the sixth.
“I thought we did a nice job with the strike zone,” Evans said. “We weren’t always where we needed to be in terms of our timing, being on top of it.”
A&M had 11 fly outs, but six of them were line drives.
“You do that enough, good things are going to happen for you,” Evans said. “I think that’s a positive step for us tonight.”
Auburn had nine hits. Packer went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Tyler King, the No. 3 hitter, added two hits.
“Our first three or four batters did a real nice job of working the counts and seeing a lot of pitches,” Auburn coach Mickey Dean said.
•
NOTES — Broadus threw 33 pitches in the first inning while Lowe threw only 79 for the game. Lowe reached a three-ball count on only two batters. ... Warren’s homer was the second for the College Station graduate and the team’s 49th of the season. ... Former Aggie pitcher Kendall Potts, who transferred from Baylor to A&M and was one of the team’s key starters the past two seasons, is a volunteer coach at Auburn. ... Game 2 in the series is at 4 p.m. Saturday.