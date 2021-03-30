Texas A&M softball team hits five homers in doubleheader sweep of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

The Texas A&M softball team swept a nonconference doubleheader against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday at Davis Diamond by hitting five home runs.

A grand slam by sophomore Shaylee Ackerman highlighted a 7-0 victory in the opener, and she added a homer in a 9-2 victory in the nightcap that included a pair of solo homers by senior Dani Elder and a two-run blast by junior Haley Lee.

A&M (25-5) didn’t score in the opener until the fifth inning but took the suspense out of the nightcap with a three-run first inning as Ackerman hit a two-run homer and Elder a solo shot. A&M put the game away with five runs in the fifth highlighted by Lee’s homer.

A&M broke open a scoreless opener with six runs in the fifth highlighted by Ackerman’s grand slam. A&M, which had managed only one hit in the first four innings off starting pitcher Beatriz Lara (9-5), loaded the bases on infield hits by pinch hitter Taudrea Sinnie and freshman outfielder Bre Warren sandwiched around a single to left field by junior Makinzy Herzog. Lee singled in a run, and the right-handed hitting Ackerman sent a high drive over the right-center field fence. The cleanup hitter had been mired in a 1-for-23 slump, but the two homers Tuesday gave her six for the season with 24 runs batted in.