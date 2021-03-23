 Skip to main content
Texas A&M softball team drops series finale against LSU 4-1
Texas A&M softball team drops series finale against LSU 4-1

BATON ROUGE, La. — The 12th-ranked LSU softball team took advantage of two walks and a single to grab a 4-1 Southeastern Conference victory over Texas A&M on Monday night.  

The Aggies (20-5, 1-2) took a 1-0 lead in the second on Ashlynn Walls’ RBI single that scored fellow senior Kelbi Fortenberry who had led off the inning with a single.

LSU (18-8, 4-2) scored all its runs in the fifth with only one hit. Ali Newland and Cait Calland walked. Aliyah Andrews singled in a run. A passed ball gave LSU a 2-1 lead. Two more Tigers walked to reload the bases and a wild pitch scored Andrews to make it 3-1. The last run came on a throwing error.

A&M graduate left-hander Kelsey Broadus had allowed only one hit through four innings.

“She kept their hitters off balance and did a really nice job attacking their hitters,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “She got in trouble there in the fifth inning, walking the first two batters. It was unfortunate because the kid threw really well. We had a couple passed balls there in that situation which is very uncharacteristic of us and just not taking care of the ball.”

A&M outhit LSU 4-2 as freshmen Bre Warren and Trinity Cannon had hits.

LSU’s Ali Kilponen (5-3) pitched a complete game. She struck out nine and walked five. Broadus (3-2) struck out six and walked four in 4 1/3 innings.

