Texas A&M softball team drops finale to Auburn 3-1

The Texas A&M softball team thought it had Auburn right where it wanted, but it was Tiger pitcher Shelby Lowe who had the Aggies on a string.
The Aggies were poised to break a 1-1 tie in the fourth inning with two runners in scoring position with one out, but it took Lowe only two pitches to earn high fives from teammates. A&M’s Dani Elder popped up and fellow senior Kelbi Fortenberry grounded back to Lowe to end A&M’s one and only scoring chance.
Lowe’s dominance allowed light-hitting Auburn to eke out a 3-1 victory in the rubber game of the three-game Southeastern Conference series Sunday afternoon at Davis Diamond. The Tigers (21-12, 3-9) managed single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to give Lowe her second victory of the weekend.
Lowe (10-3) pitched no-hit softball for 5 1/3 innings in Friday’s 6-2 victory, but she was more impressive Sunday. The left-hander had a tough start, giving up a no-doubt homer in the first inning to A&M junior Haley Lee on a 3-1 pitch. It was a good omen, considering the Aggies had roughed up Lowe for five hits in the final 1 2/3 innings Friday.
A&M’s Bre Warren and Lee opened the fourth inning with back-to-back singles, each on 2-1 pitches, but those basically were the team’s last good swings. Lowe allowed only a bunt single by senior Ashlynn Walls the rest of the way. Lowe ended with a four-hitter, striking out five and walking one, handing A&M (26-11, 5-7) its sixth loss in seven games.
“I don’t want to take anything away from her, because she’s very good,” A&M head coach Jo Evans said. “She moves the ball well, she changes speeds — but you see us take a pitch down the [middle], then swing at pitches out of the zone. Any pitcher’s going to be really good if you do that.”
The Aggies had several line-drive outs Friday against Lowe, but that wasn’t the case Sunday with seven popups and a few weak grounders.
“We came into this weekend and felt like we could win this series and really just offensively [we] could not get it together today against Lowe,” Evans said. “The frustrating thing from our perspective with our offense is doing the same thing over and over again, not making adjustments. They really didn’t have to change the way they pitched to us, because we did not make adjustments from the one at-bat to the next at-bat. I’m disappointed in that and didn’t feel like we competed well at the plate.”
Auburn, which had only three singles in Saturday’s 4-1 loss, was much better at the plate. The Tigers, who rank last in the SEC in homers, tied the game at 1 in the second on sophomore Lindsey Garcia’s second homer of the season and only the team’s 15th — matching Lee’s total.
Auburn, also last in the league in batting average at .258, had five hits in the fifth and sixth innings against senior right-hander Kayla Poynter who threw a complete-game Saturday. Auburn had a couple fortunate swings against her Sunday, but there was nothing cheap about senior Justus Perry’s pivotal two-out double into the left-field corner in the fifth, nor freshman Sydney Cox’s RBI double in the sixth.
Auburn pinch-hitter Maia Engelkes had the game’s biggest hit, a lazy ground-ball single into center field to score Perry, who slid behind catcher Lee, managing to touch the plate with her hand for a 2-1 lead.
Cox’s double into the right-center field alley made it 3-1, scoring senior Tyler King who reached on a bloop single. A&M’s defense kept it a manageable deficit. Sophomore right fielder Star Ferguson robbed Auburn senior McKenna Dowell of a hit leading off the sixth and Cox was thrown out trying for a triple as Ferguson and freshman shortstop Rylen Wiggins teamed up on a relay throw to retire Cox. Freshman pinch-hitter Kelsey Schmidt followed with a single.
“It is all about that timely hitting,” Auburn head coach Mickey Dean said on the school’s website. “Today, we had some nice timely hits. We made them make adjustments and that opened some things up for us. We were able to take advantage.”
NOTES — A&M got out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh when junior relief pitcher Hannah Mayo’s first pitch sailed to the backstop, but bounced off the protective padding to Lee, allowing the Aggies to retire the runner from third who was caught in a rundown. … Lowe has allowed two or less runs in 15 of her 17 starts. … A&M’s Grace Uribe started the game and allowed two hits in three innings, striking out three with no walks in 37 pitches. Evans said the plan was to limit the freshman right-hander who threw 5 2/3 innings of relief in the opener. … Engelkes had been 0 for 10 on the season. She pinch hit for fellow sophomore Maddison Koepke who had been 3 for 16. … A&M will play Sam Houston State at 6 p.m. in a nonconference game before returning to SEC play against Ole Miss at Davis Diamond. Ole Miss (25-14, 8-7) was run-ruled by South Carolina 10-1 on Sunday, but the Rebels had won four straight before that.