Texas A&M softball team drops finale to Auburn 3-1

“I don’t want to take anything away from her, because she’s very good,” A&M head coach Jo Evans said. “She moves the ball well, she changes speeds — but you see us take a pitch down the [middle], then swing at pitches out of the zone. Any pitcher’s going to be really good if you do that.”

The Aggies had several line-drive outs Friday against Lowe, but that wasn’t the case Sunday with seven popups and a few weak grounders.

“We came into this weekend and felt like we could win this series and really just offensively [we] could not get it together today against Lowe,” Evans said. “The frustrating thing from our perspective with our offense is doing the same thing over and over again, not making adjustments. They really didn’t have to change the way they pitched to us, because we did not make adjustments from the one at-bat to the next at-bat. I’m disappointed in that and didn’t feel like we competed well at the plate.”

Auburn, which had only three singles in Saturday’s 4-1 loss, was much better at the plate. The Tigers, who rank last in the SEC in homers, tied the game at 1 in the second on sophomore Lindsey Garcia’s second homer of the season and only the team’s 15th — matching Lee’s total.