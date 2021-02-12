Texas A&M softball team cancels Aggie Classic, champing at bit to get season started

“We are just elated and so grateful that we even have this opportunity to be out there,” Moreno said. “We’re doing everything we can with the precautions and doing everything to be responsible to be out there and stay out there.”

Senior pitcher Kayla Poynter said the toughest thing about the wait has been handling the protocols, but understands being healthy and safe come first.

“There’s some things you can’t control, like you come in contact with someone,” Poynter said. “But we just try to stay within our team and try not to get ourselves out of that, following all the protocols, and we have a ton of protocols for the weight room, for Davis [Diamond].”

Evans said the team wears masks in the dugout, and the staff has had limited contact with each other while everyone keeps their distance when possible.

“I was ready to get out of the house and spend some time at the ballpark,” Evans said, adding that she’s never spent so much time at home. “I’m just looking forward to being back around people.”