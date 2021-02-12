Texas A&M softball team cancels Aggie Classic, champing at bit to get season started

The Texas A&M softball team was primed to start the season this weekend but had to cancel its Aggie Classic because of frigid weather. A&M’s season opener now will be Friday in the Texas A&M Invitational.
That extra week’s wait probably will feel like a year for a program that last played 339 days ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 26-player roster had done everything on and off the field to be in position to start the 2021 season on time Friday against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Davis Diamond.
“It was challenging for our kids,” A&M coach Jo Evans said in a Zoom conference earlier this week. “It’s just such an interesting time with the pandemic. I feel like our kids have handled it really well and our staff, too.”
The program had a few positive COVID-19 tests before fall camp, but since then the 45 people involved — including coaches and support personnel — have avoided any issues with the virus. A&M has arguably the nation’s best facility and amenities, but players didn’t get to use the locker room or players’ lounge as part of the safety protocols.
“All perks are on hold, because what’s most important to us is we play games,” Evans said in late January as spring practice got underway. “We’ll do whatever it takes to get out there and play.”
Senior infielder Gabby Moreno said the players followed protocols knowing it’s a privilege to be playing NCAA Division I softball.
“We are just elated and so grateful that we even have this opportunity to be out there,” Moreno said. “We’re doing everything we can with the precautions and doing everything to be responsible to be out there and stay out there.”
Senior pitcher Kayla Poynter said the toughest thing about the wait has been handling the protocols, but understands being healthy and safe come first.
“There’s some things you can’t control, like you come in contact with someone,” Poynter said. “But we just try to stay within our team and try not to get ourselves out of that, following all the protocols, and we have a ton of protocols for the weight room, for Davis [Diamond].”
Evans said the team wears masks in the dugout, and the staff has had limited contact with each other while everyone keeps their distance when possible.
“I was ready to get out of the house and spend some time at the ballpark,” Evans said, adding that she’s never spent so much time at home. “I’m just looking forward to being back around people.”
Evans said she’s spent more time on Zoom conferences with fellow Southeastern Conference coaches during the pandemic than over all the previous time combined since the Aggies joined the league in 2012. They’ve talked every couple of weeks about schedules and protocols, trying to learn from each other what to do and what to avoid.