The Texas A&M softball team canceled its final game of the Davis Diamond Classic against Montana due to inclement weather. The Aggies (17-3) went 4-0 in the first two days of the tournament, beating Montana 17-2 in five innings on Friday and 6-0 on Saturday. A&M also beat Louisiana Tech twice 10-6 and 7-2. The Aggies will host Houston Baptist at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a game rescheduled from Feb. 17.