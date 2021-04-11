Texas A&M softball team bounces back with win over Auburn

Wiggins added a sacrifice bunt in the sixth and in the top of that inning she flashed leather by taking a base hit from Auburn’s Aspyn Godwin, earning applause from the fans.

“I would say the at-bats were really working today, that was a little bigger for me [than that hits],” a smiling Wiggins said. “I am not usually as big with my bat as I am with my glove so it was pretty nice to see me get on base today.”

A&M added its final run the way opponents had been scoring on it in recent games.

Junior Haley Lee was hit by a pitch to start the fifth. Sophomore Shaylee Ackerman walked on four pitches. Junior Taudrea Sinnie, who was pinch-running for Lee, took third on a short passed ball and scored when the catcher’s threw went into left field.

Auburn lost for the 11th time in the last 15 games.

“We didn’t execute in any of the three phases of the game – offense, defense and pitching,” Auburn head coach Mickey Dean said on the school’s website. “Our pitching allowed the leadoff runner on 50% of the time. Our defense didn’t make the routine plays. We were giving their pitcher both side of the plate. She was throwing first-pitch strikes and we never swung.”

NOTES — It was only the fourth time this season A&M failed to have an extra base hit. The others were against Campbell (March 6) and LSU (March 21-22). The final game of the series will be at 11 a.m. Sunday. … A&M honored its super seniors after the game. That included center fielder Fortenberry and catcher Kelly Martinez who opted to return for a second senior season; outfielder Blake-Ann Fritsch, pitcher/first baseman Payton McBride and pitcher Kendall Potts who aren’t playing this season; and Broadus, a graduate transfer. A&M’s super senior day coincided with Potts being in town as a volunteer coach with Auburn.