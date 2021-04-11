Texas A&M softball team bounces back with win over Auburn

Texas A&M senior pitcher Kayla Poynter and the bottom of batting order teamed up to lead the Aggies to a much-needed 4-1 victory over the Auburn Tigers on Saturday afternoon at Davis Diamond.
Poynter was superb in only her second Southeastern Conference start of the season, allowing three singles. A&M’s Morgan Smith and Rylen Wiggins, the last two batters in order, combined for that many hits in helping A&M (26-10, 5-6) break a five-game losing streak.
Poynter simply threw strikes, a lost art in the losing skid as A&M walked 27 and hit three batters with 16 of them eventually scoring. Poynter threw first-pitch strikes to 21 of 26 batters, including the first nine.
“It’s always a focus for us to go out and throw first-pitch strikes,” Poynter said. “That’s what I tried to focus on the most, because if I can get ahead of these hitters, then I can get them off-balance and work with my stuff rather than throwing to their strengths.”
A&M’s pitchers had been working from behind the last two games. The Aggies trailed 6-1 at Texas State on Tuesday in a 7-6 loss. And Auburn in its 6-2 victory in the opener scored three runs in the first getting help from senior left-hander Kelsey Broadus who walked two and hit two.
Poynter set the tone by retiring the first eight batters with only one ball hit to the outfield.
“I think enough of my pitches were working to keep them off-balance,” the right-hander said.
Poynter hadn’t started an SEC game since March 21, giving up three runs in the first inning of 6-1 loss at LSU.
“I think we got roughed up a little the last couple of games, but I think this game puts us in a good spot to continue building and continue winning games the rest of the season,” Poynter said.
Poynter (8-2) walked two and struck out six. She had a couple anxious moments. Poynter left a pitch up in the fourth inning to Lindsey Garcia, who lined a shot over the left-field fence just a few feet foul. Instead of a 2-2 tie, Poynter eventually won the 10-pitch battle by getting a groundout. Auburn (20-12, 2-9) made it 3-1 in the fifth inning on Makenna Dowell’s RBI single, cashing Poynter’s second walk. Dowell stole second, Auburn’s fourth steal in three innings, but Poynter ended the inning by striking out Tyler King, who had two hits in Friday’s game.
A&M’s offense has leaned on extra base hits under second-year hitting coach Craig Snider, averaging 3.1 per game this season, but the Aggies beat Auburn with eight singles, half of them of the infield variety with A&M showing off its speed.
Smith and Wiggins set the table for a two-run third. Smith walked on a full-count. Wiggins followed with a bunt single, and both runners advanced a base on a throwing error by the third baseman. A&M junior Makinzy Herzog brought them home with a single.
Smith and Wiggins teamed up to push A&M’s lead to 3-0 in the fourth. A&M seniors Kelbi Fortenberry and Ashlynn Walls had back-to-back, one-out singles. Smith again walked on a full-count pitch to load the bases. Wiggins lined a shot at third baseman Maddison Koepke that was too hot to handle, driving in only her second run of the season. That also gave freshman Wiggins her first two-hit collegiate game. Wiggins also had a sixth-inning in Friday’s game that broke up Auburn freshman left-hander’s Shelby Lowe’s no-hit bid, leading to a two-run inning for the Aggies.
“Me and Snider have been working in the cages a little bit, getting me to see the ball a little better,” Wiggins said. “I think that’s helped a lot. And obviously, I’ve been working on my bunting a little bit. It’s been a little rough the past couple games, but today I got it down pretty good, so I was proud of that.”
Wiggins made the starting lineup at the start of the season because of her fielding ability.
“I’ve always loved defense,” Wiggins said. “Defense has always been my thing.”
Wiggins was stellar in the field from the get go, though she struggled at the plate, starting 0 for 10
“Since I have such a passion for defense, I kind of just let my at-bats go and I work on the field and do what I can to help my team win in that way if my bat isn’t working,” Wiggins said.
Wiggins added a sacrifice bunt in the sixth and in the top of that inning she flashed leather by taking a base hit from Auburn’s Aspyn Godwin, earning applause from the fans.
“I would say the at-bats were really working today, that was a little bigger for me [than that hits],” a smiling Wiggins said. “I am not usually as big with my bat as I am with my glove so it was pretty nice to see me get on base today.”
A&M added its final run the way opponents had been scoring on it in recent games.
Junior Haley Lee was hit by a pitch to start the fifth. Sophomore Shaylee Ackerman walked on four pitches. Junior Taudrea Sinnie, who was pinch-running for Lee, took third on a short passed ball and scored when the catcher’s threw went into left field.
Auburn lost for the 11th time in the last 15 games.
“We didn’t execute in any of the three phases of the game – offense, defense and pitching,” Auburn head coach Mickey Dean said on the school’s website. “Our pitching allowed the leadoff runner on 50% of the time. Our defense didn’t make the routine plays. We were giving their pitcher both side of the plate. She was throwing first-pitch strikes and we never swung.”
NOTES — It was only the fourth time this season A&M failed to have an extra base hit. The others were against Campbell (March 6) and LSU (March 21-22). The final game of the series will be at 11 a.m. Sunday. … A&M honored its super seniors after the game. That included center fielder Fortenberry and catcher Kelly Martinez who opted to return for a second senior season; outfielder Blake-Ann Fritsch, pitcher/first baseman Payton McBride and pitcher Kendall Potts who aren’t playing this season; and Broadus, a graduate transfer. A&M’s super senior day coincided with Potts being in town as a volunteer coach with Auburn.