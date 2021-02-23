Texas A&M softball team bounces back to beat Central Arkansas 2-0

“Last year, I felt like I was definitely trying to rush my process rather than trusting my work, trusting everything that I’m putting into the game,” the right-handed hitter said. “So this year, I definitely came in with a different mentality of like, everything’s going to be OK, it’s going to happen when it’s going to happen, rather than me trying to rush everything.”

Central Arkansas (3-5) had five hits and several other well-struck balls off Poynter, but was shut out by the Aggies for the second time in the Aggieland Invitational. Poynter helped herself by striking out seven, walking only one and not allowing an extra base hit.

“She did a good job with getting ahead of hitters, throwing strikes early,” Evans said.

Pitching was A&M’s strength for the weekend, allowing only three earned runs. Along with the Aggies giving Texas Tech two runs, they handed Colorado State four unearned runs in a six-run inning that powered the Rams to a 7-6 victory.

A&M senior transfer Kelsey Broadus, who gave six hits in that inning, most of them well-struck, bounced back for a hitless seventh against Central Arkansas.