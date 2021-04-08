Texas A&M softball hoping to get back on track this weekend against Auburn

Herzog has been A&M’s Game 1 starter in the three previous conference series, also seeing action in relief in each of those series. She has a team-high 12 starts, while senior right-hander Kayla Poynter (7-2, 2.06), freshman right-hander Grace Uribe (6-3, 3.58) and senior left-hander Kelsey Broadus (3-2 1.34) have combined for 22 starts. Evans said her goal is always to get the right matchups when it comes to using her staff.

NOTES — A&M and Auburn last met in 2019 with Auburn sweeping all three games at home. The previous year, the Aggies swept the Tigers in their first games at Davis Diamond. ... Evans said she wants her young players to learn from what happened at Alabama and Texas State. “It’s important that they don’t panic about the last four games,” Evans said. “Understand this is what happens in a season. ... It is important to get out there early and have success [against Auburn] to remind these kids, ‘Oh, yeah, we are the team that took one from LSU on opening night at LSU, and we are the team that swept South Carolina.’” ... A&M junior Haley Lee is tied for second in the SEC in homers with Kentucky’s Erin Coffel at 14. Lee’s .966 slugging percentage is second in the conference to Arkansas’ Braxton Burnside, and her .540 on-base percentage ranks sixth.