Texas A&M softball home game tickets go on sale today
Texas A&M softball home game tickets go on sale today

Texas A&M vs. Kansas

Texas A&M's Morgan Smith (23) throws the ball from right field during the second inning against Kansas Sunday at Davis Diamond.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

Individual tickets for the Texas A&M softball team’s home games at Davis Diamond go on sale today at 10 a.m. with seats reserved in pods of two. Tickets are $10 each and are available on www.12thman.com/tickets. Sports pass holders will be admitted on a first-come, first-serve basis depending on stadium availability. Face coverings over the nose and mouth will be required except while spectators are eating or drinking.

