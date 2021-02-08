Individual tickets for the Texas A&M softball team’s home games at Davis Diamond go on sale today at 10 a.m. with seats reserved in pods of two. Tickets are $10 each and are available on www.12thman.com/tickets. Sports pass holders will be admitted on a first-come, first-serve basis depending on stadium availability. Face coverings over the nose and mouth will be required except while spectators are eating or drinking.
Texas A&M softball home game tickets go on sale today
- Eagle staff report
