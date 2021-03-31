Texas A&M softball geared up to face No. 4 Alabama in three-game SEC series

From 2008-19 the Crimson Tide led NCAA Division I softball in total attendance every year but one. Alabama also became the first program to average more than 3,000 fans per game for a season. Seating this year at Rhoads Stadium is limited to 30% (1,180) because of COVID-19 restrictions, but it’s still a tough place for opponents. Alabama is 20-2 at home this season with the losses by a run against South Alabama 1-0 and Tennessee 4-3.

NOTES — Fouts’ pitches hit 71 mph, which is tough to simulate in practice other than by machine, Evans said. ... The A&M-Alabama matchup features two of the league’s top power hitters. Alabama senior catcher Bailey Hemphill is hitting .400 with six homers and 28 RBIs. A&M junior catcher Haley Lee is hitting .434 with 12 homers and 27 RBIs. Lee’s .987 slugging percentage leads the SEC, and her .556 on-base percentage ranks third. Hemphill has 56 career homers, four shy of the school record. ... Kentucky got unusual help in scoring its last run to beat Alabama 5-4. Kentucky’s Grace Baalman struck out on a wild pitch, allowing Tatum Spangler, who had walked, to race to second. Hemphill didn’t have to throw to first to complete the strikeout because first base was occupied, but she threw the ball anyway, and no one was covering first base. The ball went into the right-field corner, allowing Spangler to reach third. Spangler then scored on an infield hit after Alabama intentionally walked the bases loaded. Alabama made seven errors in the series. ... A&M is ranked 38th in RPI. The only SEC team ranked below it is No. 41 Mississippi State. ... Alabama’s Fouts, Kilfoyl, Hemphill and right fielder KB Sides were among 50 players named to the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year watch list heading into the season.