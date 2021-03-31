Texas A&M softball geared up to face No. 4 Alabama in three-game SEC series

The Texas A&M softball team has taken steps toward returning to the Southeastern Conference’s top tier by winning a road game at LSU two weekends ago and sweeping South Carolina last weekend. The Aggies (25-5, 4-2) will face a much stiffer test this weekend at fourth-ranked Alabama.
The Crimson Tide (26-4, 6-3) was picked to win the SEC by the league coaches for a second straight year. Alabama leads the SEC in earned run average at 1.26. Sophomore Lexi Kilfoyl (10-2, 0.82 ERA) and junior All-American Montana Fouts (10-2, 1.52) give the Crimson Tide the only SEC team with a pair of pitchers with 10 or more victories. The right-handers are complemented by nine seniors, six of whom took advantage of the extra year of eligibility made available because of COVID-19.
“What makes Alabama great is they have that stability with those mature players, and they’ve got a pitching staff that’s very good,” A&M coach Jo Evans said.
Alabama is good but not unbeatable.
The Crimson Tide suffered back-to-back losses last weekend at Kentucky. Kilfoyl allowed four runs in a 4-2 loss after allowing only six runs in 11 previous games. Alabama also squandered a 4-0 lead in the third game. Fouts was lifted after giving up two runs in the sixth. Kilfoyl gave up back-to-back homers in the seventh — she hadn’t allowed a homer in 66 2/3 innings — and Kentucky scored an unearned run in the eighth to win.
“It shows our team that Alabama is not invincible,” Evans said. “We know they’re really good, and we’ll have to play really good to beat them. It’s an opportunity for us to go and challenge them.”
Evans said one key for her team will be to avoid getting wide-eyed against one of the SEC’s premier programs.
“We understand that Alabama RPIwise is No. 1 in the country,” Evans said. “But there’s no reason why we can’t compete against Alabama. I don’t want us to feel intimidated or think we have to play perfect to beat them. We’re not going to have to be perfect, but we’re going to have to play very well.”
A&M is riding a five-game winning streak. The Aggies just missed breaking into the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s Top 25 this week, but they are 24th by ESPN.com/USA Collegiate Softball and 25th by D1softball.com. The Aggies were last ranked in the coaches’ poll in late February 2019.
“We’re not under the radar anymore,” Evans said. “Now people are starting to pay attention. In one respect that’s good. We want to be respected. We don’t want to be dismissed and have people think we can’t compete at the highest level. It’s our job to earn people’s respect.”
Alabama’s Rhoads Stadium is a good place to earn respect.
From 2008-19 the Crimson Tide led NCAA Division I softball in total attendance every year but one. Alabama also became the first program to average more than 3,000 fans per game for a season. Seating this year at Rhoads Stadium is limited to 30% (1,180) because of COVID-19 restrictions, but it’s still a tough place for opponents. Alabama is 20-2 at home this season with the losses by a run against South Alabama 1-0 and Tennessee 4-3.
“Tuscaloosa is always a great atmosphere,” Evans said. “It’ll be fun for our kids. The last two years we really haven’t been on the road much for them to go and experience that.”
Last year A&M played at the Mary Nutter Classic in California and at Kentucky before COVID-19 ended the season. This year, A&M went to Sam Houston State on March 3, McNeese State on March 18 and LSU on March 20-22.
The Aggies have played at Alabama only twice since joining the SEC, going 1-5. Only two players on the roster saw action during the last trip to Alabama in 2018 — center fielder Kelbi Fortenberry made two starts, and infielder Gabby Moreno served as a pinch runner.
•
NOTES — Fouts’ pitches hit 71 mph, which is tough to simulate in practice other than by machine, Evans said. ... The A&M-Alabama matchup features two of the league’s top power hitters. Alabama senior catcher Bailey Hemphill is hitting .400 with six homers and 28 RBIs. A&M junior catcher Haley Lee is hitting .434 with 12 homers and 27 RBIs. Lee’s .987 slugging percentage leads the SEC, and her .556 on-base percentage ranks third. Hemphill has 56 career homers, four shy of the school record. ... Kentucky got unusual help in scoring its last run to beat Alabama 5-4. Kentucky’s Grace Baalman struck out on a wild pitch, allowing Tatum Spangler, who had walked, to race to second. Hemphill didn’t have to throw to first to complete the strikeout because first base was occupied, but she threw the ball anyway, and no one was covering first base. The ball went into the right-field corner, allowing Spangler to reach third. Spangler then scored on an infield hit after Alabama intentionally walked the bases loaded. Alabama made seven errors in the series. ... A&M is ranked 38th in RPI. The only SEC team ranked below it is No. 41 Mississippi State. ... Alabama’s Fouts, Kilfoyl, Hemphill and right fielder KB Sides were among 50 players named to the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year watch list heading into the season.