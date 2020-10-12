 Skip to main content
Texas A&M soccer team's Barbara Olivieri named SEC co-freshman of the week
Texas A&M vs. Florida soccer
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

Texas A&M’s Barbara Olivieri was named the Southeastern Conference co-freshman of the week for soccer on Monday after scoring off a corner kick in the Aggies’ 2-1 victory over No. 15 Florida on Sunday in their home opener.

Olivieri’s goal gave A&M a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute and Jimena Lopez secured the win after netting a penalty kick. A&M’s win was the only SEC victory over a ranked opponent last week.

Olivieri shares the honor with Arkansas’ Ava Tankersley.

