Texas A&M soccer team unveils spring schedule
Texas A&M soccer team unveils spring schedule

The Texas A&M soccer team will play eight matches this spring, including two exhibitions and two intrasquad scrimmages, A&M announced Friday.

The Aggies will open with exhibitions against Louisiana-Monroe at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at Ellis Field and at Baylor on Feb. 27 in Waco. A&M also will hold an intrasquad scrimmage on March 6 at Ellis Field then host Abilene Christian on March 14, Louisiana-Lafayette on March 20 and Texas State on March 27.

The Aggies will wrap up the spring with a second intrasquad scrimmage on April 4 followed by a home match against TCU on April 10.

The schedule is tentative, and the two intrasquad scrimmages serve as placeholders for potential regular-season matches to be added.

The NCAA will hold its annual tournament for the first time in the spring, and A&M will try to qualify for it for the 26th straight time. The Aggies enter the spring with an 8-2 record carried over from the fall when they won a share of the Southeastern Conference title, going 7-1 in league play.

