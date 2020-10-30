 Skip to main content
Texas A&M soccer team travels to Alabama to close out two-game road trip
Texas A&M vs. Florida soccer
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

The Texas A&M soccer team will close out its two-game road trip against Alabama at 7 p.m. Friday at the Alabama Soccer Stadium.

The Aggies (4-1-0) are on a three-game win streak after its home victories over No. 15 Florida and Mississippi State and a road win over Tennessee. The Crimson Tide comes into the matchup after struggling with losses to Florida, Arkansas and Ole miss and forcing ties with Mississippi State and LSU. Alabama’s lone win was against Tennessee to open the season.

The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

