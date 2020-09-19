Texas A&M soccer team to open season at Ole Miss on Saturday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Texas A&M soccer team will open the season at Ole Miss at 5 p.m. Saturday in Oxford, Mississippi. The match will be broadcast live on the SEC Network (Suddenlink Ch. 40) and on KAGC (97.3 FM).

A&M returns 13 letterwinners and six starters from last year’s squad that went 14-5-3 overall, 7-2-1 in Southeastern Conference play and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament.

A&M’s key returners include a trio of seniors — Jimena Lopez, Addie McCain and Taylor Ziemer. Lopez scored nine goals and set a school record with 15 assists last season. McCain had four goals and six assists, and Ziemer had five goals and two assists.

The Aggies will play an eight-game regular season against SEC opponents then compete in the SEC tournament on Nov. 13-22 in Orange Beach, Alabama.