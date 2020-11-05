 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M soccer team to host LSU on Senior Night
0 comments

Texas A&M soccer team to host LSU on Senior Night

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M vs. Florida soccer
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

The eighth-ranked Texas A&M soccer team will host LSU at 7 p.m. Friday at Ellis Field on Senior Night. The game will be broadcast live on KZNE (1150 AM, 93.7 FM).

A&M will honor seniors Jimena Lopez, Addie McCain and Taylor Ziemer in a pre-match ceremony. The seniors have a combined record of 54-13-6 with a Southeastern Conference tournament title and Sweet Sixteen appearance in the NCAA tournament on their resume.

A&M (5-1-0) is on a four-game win streak and could earn a share of the SEC title with wins over LSU (0-5-2) and Auburn to close out the regular season.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert