Texas A&M soccer team to host LSU on Senior Night

The eighth-ranked Texas A&M soccer team will host LSU at 7 p.m. Friday at Ellis Field on Senior Night. The game will be broadcast live on KZNE (1150 AM, 93.7 FM).

A&M will honor seniors Jimena Lopez, Addie McCain and Taylor Ziemer in a pre-match ceremony. The seniors have a combined record of 54-13-6 with a Southeastern Conference tournament title and Sweet Sixteen appearance in the NCAA tournament on their resume.

A&M (5-1-0) is on a four-game win streak and could earn a share of the SEC title with wins over LSU (0-5-2) and Auburn to close out the regular season.