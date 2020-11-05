Texas A&M soccer team to host LSU on Senior Night

The eighth-ranked Texas A&M soccer team will host LSU at 7 p.m. Friday at Ellis Field on Senior Night. The game will be broadcast live on KZNE (1150 AM, 93.7 FM).
A&M will honor seniors Jimena Lopez, Addie McCain and Taylor Ziemer in a pre-match ceremony. The seniors have a combined record of 54-13-6 with a Southeastern Conference tournament title and Sweet Sixteen appearance in the NCAA tournament on their resume.
A&M (5-1-0) is on a four-game win streak and could earn a share of the SEC title with wins over LSU (0-5-2) and Auburn to close out the regular season.
