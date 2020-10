The Texas A&M soccer team will host Florida at 1 p.m. Sunday at Ellis Field. The match will be broadcast live by the SEC Network (Suddenlink Ch. 40) and KAGC (97.3 FM).

A&M (1-1) opened the season with a 3-0 victory at Ole Miss on Sept. 19 then fell at Arkansas 2-1 on Oct. 4. Florida (1-0-1) tied Georgia 1-1 on Sept. 27 and beat Alabama 2-1 on Oct. 4 in a pair of home matches.