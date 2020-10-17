Texas A&M soccer team shuts out Mississippi State 3-0 at home

Barbara Olivieri scored twice in the first half, and Jordan Burbank earned her first shutout as the Texas A&M soccer team cruised past Mississippi State 3-0 on Friday at Ellis Field.

Olivieri scored twice in a span of less than three minutes to give A&M a 2-0 lead.

Jimena Lopez and Lauren Geczik set up Olivieri’s first goal in the 34th minute, and Kendall Bates had the assist on Olivieri’s second goal in the 37th minute. Ali Russell added her first goal in the 61st minute.

Burbank had to make just one save as the Aggies (3-1) held MSU (2-1-2) to six total shots and just one shot on goal. A&M had 19 overall shots and 11 on goal.