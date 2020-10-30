Texas A&M soccer team shuts out Alabama for fourth straight victory

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Taylor Pounds scored less than a minute into the match, and the Aggies’ defense made it stand with some insurance from Laney Carroll as the Texas A&M soccer team shut out Alabama 2-0 in Southeastern Conference play Friday.

Pounds scored 50 seconds into the match on an assist from Jimena Lopez. The Aggies (5-1) maintained their one-goal lead until the 68th minute when Carroll converted on an assist from Barbara Olivieri.

A&M goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell made her first start of the season and had two saves to earn the shutout. Alabama (1-4-2) managed just seven shots overall to A&M’s 10.

The Aggies will host LSU (0-4-2) at 7 p.m. next Friday on Senior Night at Ellis Field. LSU lost to Vanderbilt 2-0 on Friday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.