Texas A&M soccer team ready to open season Saturday at Ole Miss

The SEC also will hold a spring segment of the season, leading up to the NCAA tournament. The time and format of the SEC’s spring soccer season has yet to be determined.

“I think everything being pushed back has benefited us, because everybody could take their time learning how we all play with each other and how we connect with each other,” sophomore goalkeeper Shantel Hutton said. “I think that helped us tremendously getting ready for SEC play, even though we just have to jump right into it.”

If a team falls below 66% of its travel roster available to play, which equals 16 players, games will be postponed, Guerrieri said. Also, should a team’s goalkeeping corps be unavailable, games also will be postponed.

A&M will take multiple busses to the airport to allow for players to spread out. A larger charter plane will take the team to Mississippi to allow more room as well. Players will not be allowed to leave the hotel once they arrive, Hutton said.

Currently, the program is tested three times a week for COVID-19 by a third party contracted by the SEC.