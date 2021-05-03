Texas A&M soccer team meets with familiar foe Oklahoma State in Sweet 16

As two coaches who have been with their respective soccer programs since their inception, Texas A&M’s G Guerrieri and Oklahoma State’s Colin Carmichael have seen their fair share of good soccer.

They have also seen a lot of each other, as well.

The seventh-seeded Aggies (12-3) will face No. 10 Oklahoma State (13-3-1) at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA women’s soccer tournament, marking the 23rd meeting of the programs and the head coaches.

However, it will be the first meeting in the national tournament.

“This is a real good rivalry that we have with them,” Guerrieri said. “Number one, as far as coaches, they are friends of ours. We respect them and how hard they work. Going into the game we really have nothing but respect and admiration for them. I’m glad we’re playing them instead of someone that we don’t respect or we don’t appreciate.”

As far as competitiveness between the former Big 12 foes goes, the Aggies hold a distinct edge with a 16-1-4 record that dates back to 1996. The Cowgirls one win in the series claimed the 2009 Big 12 tournament championship over the Aggies 1-0.