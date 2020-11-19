 Skip to main content
Texas A&M soccer team knocked out of SEC tournament by Vanderbilt
Texas A&M soccer team knocked out of SEC tournament by Vanderbilt

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — Seventh-seeded Vanderbilt scored two goals late in the second half to beat third-seeded Texas A&M 3-1 in the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals Thursday at the Orange Beach Sportsplex.

Tied 1-1, Vanderbilt (7-4) took the lead for good on Haley Hopkins’ goal in the 77th minute. Leila Azari assisted. The Commodores added an insurance goal about four minutes later on Raegan Kelley’s goal off an assist from Olivia Simmons.

Vanderbilt scored first with Haley Hopkins giving the Commodores a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute. A&M (8-2) tied the match at 1 with Kate Colvin’s goal in the 34th minute.

Vanderbilt will face top-seeded Arkansas in the championship at 1 p.m. Sunday. Arkansas advanced with a 2-1 victory over fourth-seeded South Carolina.

