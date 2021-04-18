Texas A&M soccer team in hunt for a high seed in NCAA tournament

“Winning the SEC in the fall was a great accomplishment, especially after we lost at Arkansas in our second game of the season,” he said. “We talked to the players and said, ‘Listen, for us to win this league, we have to win out. We have to win the next six games. There can’t be any draws. We have to put our foot on the gas and go.’ And they did. They responded and were fantastic.”

It was the same mentality headed into the season-finale against TCU, the highest-ranked team the Aggies faced. Guerrieri said the win might have been worth two because he believes it will ensure the Aggies a bye through the first round of the NCAA tournament.

“That put even more importance on that game and the players responded and they were clicking on all cylinders,” he said.