Texas A&M soccer team falls to North Carolina 1-0 in Elite Eight

CARY, N.C. — The seventh-seeded Texas A&M soccer team had no trouble creating scoring chances against North Carolina, but converting them into points wasn’t as easy on Sunday in the NCAA tournament’s Elite Eight at the WakeMed Soccer Complex.
The Aggies’ lack of scoring paired with a costly defensive mistake late in the first half, made for a deadly combination that gave the second-seeded Tar Heels enough ammo for a 1-0 victory.
North Carolina will face No. 11 Santa Clara in the Final Four on Thursday. Santa Clara beat No. 14 Clemson 1-0 Saturday.
Rachel Dorwart’s goal in the 43rd minute was all North Carolina needed to end A&M’s season in the Elite Eight for the fourth time since 1994.
“We wanted to take advantage of whatever chances we could,” said A&M head coach G Guerrieri, who along with the Tar Heels’ Anson Dorrance are the only head coaches to bring teams to the tournament every year since 1995. “When you play a team as talented and well-coached as Carolina, you’re just not going to get many chances. That’s one of the hard lessons this young team is having to learn and we’ll get better from. We had our opportunities and we didn’t take advantage of it.”
The Tar Heels (18-1-0) came out pressing, moving their players up into the attacking zone in hopes of producing a quick knockout punch. But it was the Aggies (12-4-1) that had the best early scoring chances.
With a strong wind at her back, Laney Carroll sent a high bending shot in on goal off a free kick from outside the box that Tar Heels keeper Claudia Dickey was able to corral nine minutes in. Two minutes later, fellow freshman Lauren Geczik’s attempt went wide on a shot from the right wing.
A&M’s best chance of the half came in the 21st minute when freshman Barbara Olivieri broke in behind the North Carolina defense in transition and sent in a rising shot that Dickey got just enough of to punch over the crossbar. Shortly after, Dickey — who Guerrieri said was the best player in the first half — sent a ball over the net at the end of a breakaway.
Those near misses eventually came back to haunt the Aggies just before halftime.
A&M didn’t take advantage of a wind that gusted up to 17 mph and the Aggies conceded a goal at the other end of the field on a counter attack.
The defense got back quick enough to stop the fastbreak, but the Aggies still left Dorwart alone in the middle of the box. The junior forward took a pass from teammate Hallie Klanke and put it past keeper Kenna Caldwell inside the far post.
“We made a mistake on a back pass and they countered on us as we were trying to reorganize quickly,” Guerrieri said. “The kid stepped in and hit a super left-footed shot into the far side netting. It was a great finish, but you just can’t make mistakes at this level because teams will burn you.”
North Carolina kept the Aggies from generating any kind of meaningful attack during the final 45 minutes by substituting in six-player units to keep legs fresh. A&M’s only legitimate threat came when Jai Smith fed Geczik in the middle of the box 19 minutes in, but Geczik couldn’t get enough on the shot to get the ball past Dickey.
“This is a super year and hopefully they’ve set the stage now for something that could be even more special later in 2021,” Guerrieri said. “Even if you look at this game, the mistakes that we made are teachable moments that we’ll be able to use. I’m disappointed for the girls, because it’s tough to see us not win. But I’m really proud of them.”