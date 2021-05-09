Texas A&M soccer team falls to North Carolina 1-0 in Elite Eight

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With a strong wind at her back, Laney Carroll sent a high bending shot in on goal off a free kick from outside the box that Tar Heels keeper Claudia Dickey was able to corral nine minutes in. Two minutes later, fellow freshman Lauren Geczik’s attempt went wide on a shot from the right wing.

A&M’s best chance of the half came in the 21st minute when freshman Barbara Olivieri broke in behind the North Carolina defense in transition and sent in a rising shot that Dickey got just enough of to punch over the crossbar. Shortly after, Dickey — who Guerrieri said was the best player in the first half — sent a ball over the net at the end of a breakaway.

Those near misses eventually came back to haunt the Aggies just before halftime.

A&M didn’t take advantage of a wind that gusted up to 17 mph and the Aggies conceded a goal at the other end of the field on a counter attack.

The defense got back quick enough to stop the fastbreak, but the Aggies still left Dorwart alone in the middle of the box. The junior forward took a pass from teammate Hallie Klanke and put it past keeper Kenna Caldwell inside the far post.