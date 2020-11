Texas A&M soccer team faces LSU in SEC Tournament quarterfinals Tuesday

The eighth-ranked Texas A&M soccer team will face LSU in the Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinals at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Orange Beach Sportsplex in Alabama.

The game will air on the SEC Network and will be broadcast live on KZNE (1150 AM, 93.7 FM). The Aggies (7-1-0, 7-1-0 SEC) enter the tournament as the third seed and shared the SEC regular-season title with Arkansas. A&M is currently on a six game win streak and has a 10-0-1 all-time record against LSU (2-6-2, 0-6-2 SEC).