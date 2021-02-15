Texas A&M soccer team cancels exhibition game at Ellis Field on Thursday

The Texas A&M soccer team’s exhibition match against Louisiana-Monroe on Thursday at Ellis Field was canceled due to inclement weather in Bryan-College Station.

The Aggies went 8-2-0 in the fall and earned a share of its third Southeastern Conference regular-season title with a 7-1-0 league record. The Aggies will return on Feb. 27 for an exhibition match against Baylor in Waco. A&M will then open the regular season hosting Abilene Christian on March 14.