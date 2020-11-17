Texas A&M soccer team advances to SEC tournament semifinals

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — The eighth-ranked and third-seeded Texas A&M soccer team edged past 14th-seeded LSU 1-0 on Tuesday in the Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinals at the Orange Beach Sportsplex.

A&M goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell earned her third shutout in the last four matches with a season-high six saves, including five in the second half. Defenders Sawyer Dumond, Karlina Sample and Katie Smith each played the full 90 minutes to help A&M earn its SEC-leading fifth shutout of the season.