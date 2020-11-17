 Skip to main content
Texas A&M soccer team advances to SEC tournament semifinals
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — The eighth-ranked and third-seeded Texas A&M soccer team edged past 14th-seeded LSU 1-0 on Tuesday in the Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinals at the Orange Beach Sportsplex.

A&M’s Jimena Lopez scored on a free kick from 36 yards in the 41st minute.

A&M goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell earned her third shutout in the last four matches with a season-high six saves, including five in the second half. Defenders Sawyer Dumond, Karlina Sample and Katie Smith each played the full 90 minutes to help A&M earn its SEC-leading fifth shutout of the season.

A&M (8-1) will face seventh-seeded Vanderbilt (6-4) in the semifinals at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Vanderbilt advanced with a 4-2 upset of second-seeded Tennessee.

LSU finished its season at 2-7-2.

