Texas A&M soccer match vs. Auburn postponed due to COVID-19 case

The Texas A&M soccer team's home opener against Auburn on Sunday has been postponed because of an A&M player testing positive for COVID-19 and subsequent quarantines, the school said in a release Tuesday.

"We did a test on Sunday and we had one student-athlete who tested positive and because of contact tracing, based on roommates, based on some travel, then other student-athletes got knocked out because of contact tracing," A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said during an Aggie Town Hall with Texas A&M Athletics on Tuesday.

The action is consistent with COVID-19 management requirements developed by SEC's Medical Guidance Task Force.

A&M and Auburn will try to reschedule the game.

"We still have time to make up that game, so postpone is the key word," Bjork said.

The Aggies' home opener now will be against Florida on Oct. 11. A&M's next game is Oct. 4 when the Aggies travel to face Arkansas, however, Bjork said the Aggies might have to postpone their match against the Razorbacks.

"Hopefully, we can get the numbers where we're in good shape for that second match, but you've got to do the right thing," Bjork said.