Texas A&M soccer coach G Guerrieri to serve on SEC panel for racial equality
Texas A&M soccer coach G Guerrieri to serve on SEC panel for racial equality

Texas A&M preseason soccer practice

COLLEGE STATION, TX - AUGUST 05, 2020 - Texas A&M Aggies Head Coach G Guerrieri during the first Texas A&M Aggies fall practice at Ellis Field in College Station, TX. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics

 Craig Bisacre

Texas A&M soccer coach G Guerrieri and deputy athletics director Michael Thompson Jr. were named to the new Southeastern Conference Council on Racial Equity and Social Justice, a diverse group of student-athletes, administrators, coaches and SEC staff. The council will identify resources, outline strategies and assist with implementation of efforts that will promote racial equity and social justice, while also fostering diversity, helping overcome racism and pursuing non-discrimination in intercollegiate athletics.

