Texas A&M soccer claims co-SEC regular-season title with 2-0 win over Auburn

Slightly more than three months ago, the Texas A&M soccer team had no idea if it would even have a fall season due to the spread of COVID-19.
Through all of the nasal swabs, masks and social isolation that came with trying to put on a season, hardware would be the only fitting reward for the sacrifice, A&M players said.
Monday, in a game rescheduled because of a COVID-19 false positive from A&M, the Aggies became co-Southeastern Conference regular-season champions, thanks to a 2-0 victory over Auburn at Ellis Field.
“[Winning a championship] is something that’s hard to do, and especially everything we had to endure this year and the sacrifices we had to make, it’s an awesome feeling getting to have a trophy and get a ring,” senior midfielder Addie McCain said.
With the win, the Aggies enter the Nov. 13-22 SEC tournament as the No. 3 seed and possess a two-round bye in the competition. Alabama, LSU or Ole Miss are all options for A&M’s Nov. 17 tournament opener at 2:30 p.m. in Orange Beach, Ala.
Monday’s trophy hoist on Ellis Field is the first celebration of its kind since the Aggies (7-1) won the SEC tournament in 2017. A&M last won a regular-season championship in 2013, before winning the tournament title as well.
The Aggies share the regular-season title with Arkansas, which finished with 18 points as well, but claimed a 2-1 head-to-head victory over the Aggies on Oct. 4.
Just as making it through a pandemic-altered season was difficult for those involved, Monday’s must-win game presented plenty of problems for the Aggies.
A defensively sound Auburn squad (3-2-2) pressed A&M’s defenders and midfield throughout the game, forcing numerous turnovers in the middle of the field. A&M’s high-possession system suffered as matriculating the ball through their midfielders became a grind.
“We knew Auburn was going to be tough to break,” senior left back Jimena Lopez said. “They’re always a very physical team and they did really, really well closing out spaces and winning second balls.”
Opportunities in the final third through the first half were slim, with the Aggies out chancing the Tigers 3-0 through the first half. However, none was more jarring than a penalty miss by Lopez in the 19th minute.
A&M midfielder Barbara Olivieri connected on the end of a through ball at the top of the penalty box, but had her cleats taken out from under her before she could rip a shot. Lopez, the Aggies’ designated penalty taker, bent a ball just outside the left post for her second miss of the season and career. The Mexican international entered the game 1-for-1 on penalties, missing one in the Aggies’ 2-1 loss at Arkansas.
“I always say, ‘Whoever doesn’t take it is the one that never misses,’” Lopez said. “Yeah, I was feeling a little bummed that I didn’t score, but I knew I had to keep going and I knew we were going to score somehow.”
But Lopez ended up as part of the answer for both of A&M’s goals.
In the 68th minute, Lopez fed a curling lob pass over Auburn’s back line, which found its way to the foot of Olivieri. The freshman pushed the ball past Auburn goalkeeper Maddie Prohaska and into the bottom right corner of the net.
“She’s such a creative force,” head coach G Guerrieri said about Lopez. “We talk about it all the time that she’s the best in her position in the United States, definitely in the Southeastern Conference.”
A&M found its best period of possession late in the second half as Auburn scrambled to find offense. Prolonged possession in the attack third led to the corner kick that created the Aggies’ insurance goal. The curling service found the head of Lopez, who put the shot off the bar. McCain crashed toward the back post and put the rebound in the net off her own head.
Despite few chances through the first three quarters of the game, A&M’s backline prevented any real opportunities for the Tigers. The Aggies finished the game with an 8-1 advantage in scoring opportunities.
“If you see the stats, they might have had many shots, but you don’t see a play that you’re like, ‘Oh, they should have scored that,’” Lopez said. “That’s also a testament to how well our defense did and how well we did in general.”
The Aggies outshot Auburn 19-6 in the game.
In a regular season that presented Guerrieri with a myriad of problems, he had just one more to encounter Saturday night — wiping the Gatorade off of his glasses from a post-match shower.
“Everyone looks at 2020 as being just a really crappy year and, you know, our players quarantined themselves basically,” Guerrieri said. “They shut themselves off from the things that college students are allowed to do. But college students don’t get to lift a championship trophy, especially in the Southeastern Conference, at the end of this thing. That’s the sacrifice the players made for the goal that they had.”
