Texas A&M soccer claims co-SEC regular-season title with 2-0 win over Auburn

Just as making it through a pandemic-altered season was difficult for those involved, Monday’s must-win game presented plenty of problems for the Aggies.

A defensively sound Auburn squad (3-2-2) pressed A&M’s defenders and midfield throughout the game, forcing numerous turnovers in the middle of the field. A&M’s high-possession system suffered as matriculating the ball through their midfielders became a grind.

“We knew Auburn was going to be tough to break,” senior left back Jimena Lopez said. “They’re always a very physical team and they did really, really well closing out spaces and winning second balls.”

Opportunities in the final third through the first half were slim, with the Aggies out chancing the Tigers 3-0 through the first half. However, none was more jarring than a penalty miss by Lopez in the 19th minute.

A&M midfielder Barbara Olivieri connected on the end of a through ball at the top of the penalty box, but had her cleats taken out from under her before she could rip a shot. Lopez, the Aggies’ designated penalty taker, bent a ball just outside the left post for her second miss of the season and career. The Mexican international entered the game 1-for-1 on penalties, missing one in the Aggies’ 2-1 loss at Arkansas.