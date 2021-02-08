Texas A&M signee Kaitlyn Owens qualifies for state at regionals with A&M Consolidated

Texas A&M signee Kaitlyn Owens led the A&M Consolidated girls swimming team to a third-place finish at the Class 5A Region III meet Saturday in Friendswood by being named the event’s top swimmer.
Owens won the 100-yard backstroke, her specialty, in 54 seconds to earn high school All-America status with the cutoff time 54.80. She won the 50 freestyle in 23.33, which was good enough to earn her consideration of All-America honors. The cutoff for consideration was 23.54, while she needed to hit 23.20 to be an automatic All-American in the event.
She also was on Consol’s 200 medley relay that finished second and the 400 freestyle relay that was third. Consol’s Sam Poole was second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.61.
Consol’s girls had 273 points. Dripping Springs won with 324 points and Friendswood had 285. Brenham was sixth with 129 points.
The Consol boys were sixth with 169 points. Dripping Springs won with 309 points followed by Georgetown 277, Boerne Champion 242, Friendswood 179, Leander 170 and Consol. Brenham was ninth with 96 points.
Owens as a regional champ qualified for the state meet in San Antonio on Feb. 19-20. The state meet this year is limited to the regional winners and eight call-ups in each event because of COVID-19. The call-ups for girls include Consol’s 200-yard medley relay, Consol’s 400 freestyle relay and, Poole in the 100 breaststroke and Riley in the 50 freestyle.
GIRLS
200 medley relay – 2, Consol (Kaitlyn Owens, Maggie Whitten, Sam Poole, Brett Hyman), 1 minute, 48.90 seconds; 9, Brenham (Macie Coskey, Madeline Zschech, Elise Clayton, Abbey Cross), 2:04.35
200 freestyle – 7, Shayle Woods, Brenham, 2:00.42; 12, Madison Coskey, Brenham, 2:07.50; 15, Ally Duan, Consol, 2:15.49; 16, Liz Quast, Consol, 2:16.81
200 freestyle – 4 Poole, Consolidated, 2:12.81; 10 Susie Smith, Consol, 2:16.83; 12, Sammy Shankar, Consol, 2:22.32; 15, Clayton, Brenham, 2:31.56
50 freestyle – 1, Owens, Consol, 23.33; 3, Claire Riley, Consol, 24.39; 5, Abby Clayton, Brenham, 24.94; 13, Grace Yeh, Consol, 27.15
100 butterfly – 9, Smith, Consol, 1:01.36; 12, Duan, Consol, 1:03.98; 16, Ariana Gran-da-Moncayo, Consol, 1:11.54
100 freestyle – 3, Riley, Consol, 53.30; 10 Brett Hyman, Consol, 56.48
500 freestyle – 6, Woods, Brenham, 5:22.17; 10, Madison Coskey, Brenham, 5:33.48; 12, Mackenzie O’Donnell, Consol, 5:36.70; 13, Macie Coskey, Brenham, 5:44.37
200 freestyle relay – 3, Consol (Whitten, Poole, Hyman, Riley), 1:42.35; 5, Brenham (Woods, Cross, Abby E. Clayton, A. Clayton), 1:44.32
100 backstroke – 1, Owens, Consol, 54.00; 12, O’Donnell, Consol, 1:04.08
100 breaststroke – 2, Poole, Consol, 1:07.51; 6, Maggie Whitten, Consol, 1:09.61; 10, Shankar, Consol, 1:13.03; 15, Zschech, Brenham, 1:18.69
400 freestyle relay – 3, Consol (Owens, Whitten, Hyman, Riley), 3:39.43; 7, Brenham (Woods, E. Clayton, Madison Coskey, A. Clayton), 3:51.78
BOYS
200 medley relay – 7, Consol (Ian Lindberg, Brendan Owens, Stone Ahrendt, Daniel Wilson), 1:47.42; 10, Brenham (Campbell Groves, Zachary Schulke, Hunter Fleetwood, Cass Seeber), 1:52.84
200 freestyle – 7, Ian Lindberg, Consol, 1:52.49; 10, Ahrendt, Consol, 1:52.92; 12, Strider Lochiel, Brenham, 1:55.98
200 IM – 8, Calvin Lindberg, Consol, 2:12.70; 9, Samuel Lee, Consol, 2:10.09
50 freestyle – 7, Caden Crow, Brenham, 23.22; 9, Daniel Wilson, Consol, 23.69; 15, Brandon Owens, Consol, 24.73
100 butterfly – 5, Ahrendt, Consol, 55.36; 11, Malcolm Fouts, Brenham, 1:01.03; 12, Cade Cross, Consoli, 1:04.98
100 freestyle – 8, Crow, Brenham, 51.55; 9, Lindberg, Consol, 51.08; 13, Wilson, Con-sol, 53.60
500 freestyle – 7, Lochiel, Brenham, 5:07.24; 12, Fleetwood, Brenham, 5:24.48; 13, Shannon Jackson, Consol, 5:29.43
200 freestyle relay – 9, Brenham (Fleetwood, Seeber, Lochiel, Crow), 1:38.92; 11, Consol (Chris Holder, Garett Gammill, Lee, Owens), 1:40.15
100 backstroke – 8, Lindberg, Consol, 57.52; 10, Holder, Consol, 58.86; 13, Groves, Brenham, 1:02.71
100 breaststroke – 12, Seeber, Brenham, 1:08.25; 13, Schulke, Brenham, 1:09.05; 14, Owens, Consol, 1:09.08; 15, Jonah Ozmetin, Consol, 1:11.08
400 freestyle relay – 7, Consol (Wilson, Lee, Holder, Ahrendt), 3:30.75