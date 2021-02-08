Texas A&M signee Kaitlyn Owens qualifies for state at regionals with A&M Consolidated

Texas A&M signee Kaitlyn Owens led the A&M Consolidated girls swimming team to a third-place finish at the Class 5A Region III meet Saturday in Friendswood by being named the event’s top swimmer.

Owens won the 100-yard backstroke, her specialty, in 54 seconds to earn high school All-America status with the cutoff time 54.80. She won the 50 freestyle in 23.33, which was good enough to earn her consideration of All-America honors. The cutoff for consideration was 23.54, while she needed to hit 23.20 to be an automatic All-American in the event.

She also was on Consol’s 200 medley relay that finished second and the 400 freestyle relay that was third. Consol’s Sam Poole was second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.61.

Consol’s girls had 273 points. Dripping Springs won with 324 points and Friendswood had 285. Brenham was sixth with 129 points.

The Consol boys were sixth with 169 points. Dripping Springs won with 309 points followed by Georgetown 277, Boerne Champion 242, Friendswood 179, Leander 170 and Consol. Brenham was ninth with 96 points.