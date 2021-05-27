Texas A&M senior Taryn Milton leads trio of Aggies to women's long jump finals at NCAA meet

On what could have been her final collegiate long jump, Texas A&M senior Taryn Milton covered a personal best 21 feet, ½ inch to win the opening two flights of her specialty at the NCAA West Regional meet on Thursday at E.B. Cushing Stadium.

The problem was there were two more flights remaining — 24 jumpers — all of whom came into the event with better jumps than Milton. For Milton to advance to the NCAA Championship meet in two weeks she had to wait, watch and hope no more than 11 competitors passed her. The top 12 in each event along with the top 12 in the East regional meet advance to the national meet in Eugene, Ore.

“I’m sitting there on my phone on Flash Results refreshing the page,” Milton said. “I knew there were good jumpers in flights 3 and 4, including my teammates Tyra [Gittens] and Deborah [Acquah]. I just kept looking at the board on the big screen and I kept seeing my name drop down further and further and I started praying. I was trying to keep myself calm but I was very anxious. Then when I was 11th I was like ‘Stay there, you are not quite on the bubble, you are not 12th, but you are right next to it.’ I was just trying to keep myself calm.”

Milton’s prayers were answered.