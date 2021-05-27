Texas A&M senior Taryn Milton leads trio of Aggies to women's long jump finals at NCAA meet

On what could have been her final collegiate long jump, Texas A&M senior Taryn Milton covered a personal best 21 feet, ½ inch to win the opening two flights of her specialty at the NCAA West Regional meet on Thursday at E.B. Cushing Stadium.
The problem was there were two more flights remaining — 24 jumpers — all of whom came into the event with better jumps than Milton. For Milton to advance to the NCAA Championship meet in two weeks she had to wait, watch and hope no more than 11 competitors passed her. The top 12 in each event along with the top 12 in the East regional meet advance to the national meet in Eugene, Ore.
“I’m sitting there on my phone on Flash Results refreshing the page,” Milton said. “I knew there were good jumpers in flights 3 and 4, including my teammates Tyra [Gittens] and Deborah [Acquah]. I just kept looking at the board on the big screen and I kept seeing my name drop down further and further and I started praying. I was trying to keep myself calm but I was very anxious. Then when I was 11th I was like ‘Stay there, you are not quite on the bubble, you are not 12th, but you are right next to it.’ I was just trying to keep myself calm.”
Milton’s prayers were answered.
There were little signs of a personal record in site for Milton. She fouled on the first jump and had what she considered just an OK jump on her second attempt. She also wasn’t sure the third attempt was anything special.
“When I hit the sand, I looked back and I was like ‘Oh, that was pretty far like 20 feet’ and then me and my coach were talking and the mark flashed up on the board and I was like ‘Oh my gosh 21.’ I had no idea it was that far. The runup was definitely different than my other 20 foot jumps. I noticed I stayed in the air a lot longer than normal, but still didn’t think it would be 21 feet.”
Milton’s more decorated teammates, Gittens and Acquah, did their jobs, with Gittens winning at 22-9 ¾ and Acquah placing sixth with a leap of 21-7 ¼.
“The pressure was on. She responded to the pressure and she did a good job,” said A&M coach Pat Henry, adding there might be more to come since a jump of 20-4 won at the East regional. “If you jump your personal best ever jump, over 21 feet, which is a barrier in our sport, and if she got beat out by ½ inch, yes she would have been upset for a few minutes or day or two. But in retrospect she would have looked back and said I gave it everything I could give it.”
Milton finished 13th in the long jump at the Southeastern Conference meet two weeks earlier.
“It’s so special and it makes it more special in my last year,” Milton said. “People say go out with a bang and I feel I’m going out with a bang.”
The rest of the Aggie women could say the same with seven runners getting through to Saturday’s final. In the prelims the top 24 of 48 advanced.
Three Aggies who will run the 4x400 relay for A&M on Saturday moved on in the 400 meters with freshman Athing Mu posting the best time at 50.65 and Charokee Young winning her heat with a 51.44 (4th overall). Tierra Robinson-Jones rounded out the threesome with a 51.98, good for ninth.
In the 100 hurdles, both of A&M’s athletes made it through to the finals with personal bests. Junior Kaylah Robinson’s 12.89 and senior Summer Thorpe finished third in her heat with at 13.06. Twelve of the 16 that advanced to Saturday will move on to the championship.
“I think overall we advanced our people with exception of one in the quarter, one in the 100,” Henry said. “I think this puts us in a position where if you come back after a rest day and get on the track with the same intensity in which you got on the track today then you got a great opportunity to advance to the national meet.”
The standout performer of the evening arguably belonged to Baylor’s Ackera Nugent, who won the 100 hurdles in 12.63 and about an hour later set a Cushing record in the 100 with a personal best 11.09. The freshman’s mark was broken three flights later with USC’s Twanisha Terry running a 10.99. Oregon’s Kemba Nelson then bettered that mark with a 10.91. Nelson’s time was wind-aided.
Freshman Dominique Mustin was the lone A&M representative in the 400 hurdles and she made it through with the 10th best time, a 58.63. Laila Owens put a 23.1 in the books in the 200 to move on to Saturday.
A&M’s Zhane Smith ran a season best 11.43, but missed out on running in the 100 final by .004, finishing 25th. Missouri State’s Madison Meredith captured the final berth in a race that had 10 runners post a 11.2 or better and 32 of the 48 record at least season best.
The men’s finals will be begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. The women conclude the four-day event at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
•
NOTES — North Dakota State sophomore Akealy Moton won the javelin with a personal best 179-1. … Baylor’s Tidwell and Arkansas’ Martinez tied for first in the pole vault at 14-0. Arkansas’ Nastassja Campbell, the SEC winner at Cushing two weeks ago, failed to qualify, finishing 18th. The Hogs still had three pole vaulters make it through. … Former Texas A&M sprinter Danyel White qualified for Saturday’s final in the 100 and 200 meters for Oregon. … Iowa’s Laulauga Tausaga, a senior captured the shot put title with a throw of 58-11 ½. … Cal junior Camryn Rogers dominated in the women’s hammer with a throw of 236-9, nearly 10 feet better than second place Alyssa Wilson from UCLA.