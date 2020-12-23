Texas A&M senior quarterback Kellen Mond was named a Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist, SPORTyler announced on Wednesday. Mond has 30 wins as a starter, making him the second winningest quarterback in school history. He was completed 172 of 271 passes for 2,050 yards with a 19 to 3 touchdown-to-interception ratio and an average of 256.4 total yards per game.
Texas A&M senior quarterback Kellen Mond named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist
- Eagle staff report
