Texas A&M senior quarterback Kellen Mond named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist
Texas A&M senior quarterback Kellen Mond named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) looks down the field during a game between Tennessee and Texas A&M in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

 Brianna Paciorka/Pool via News Sentinel

Texas A&M senior quarterback Kellen Mond was named a Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist, SPORTyler announced on Wednesday. Mond has 30 wins as a starter, making him the second winningest quarterback in school history. He was completed 172 of 271 passes for 2,050 yards with a 19 to 3 touchdown-to-interception ratio and an average of 256.4 total yards per game.

