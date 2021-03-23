Texas A&M senior forward Savion Flagg announces transfer plans

Texas A&M senior forward Savion Flagg announced Tuesday via Twitter that he plans to transfer.
Flagg is using an extra year of eligibility granted to this year's winter sport athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Flagg was a mainstay starter as a sophomore and junior, and was a key bench player during A&M's Sweet 16 run during his freshman season in 2018.
As a sophomore, Flagg led the Aggies in scoring (13.9) and rebounding (7.7). As a senior, Flagg only made eight starts in 17 games, and his scoring average dipped to 8.8 points per game.
TO BE CONTINUED... pic.twitter.com/em7XFVeRPw— Savion Flagg (@__hvmble) March 23, 2021
"Dear Texas A&M University, my journey here over the past four years has been more than you had promised me," Flagg said in a video. "There have been a lot of ups and downs, but I would not trade any of them for the world.
"Finally, after many conversations and weighing my options with my family and close loved ones, I have decided that I will use my year of eligibility to pursue other avenues to continue my collegiate basketball career. This choice was not an easy one, but I feel it is the best one for me.
"My time here at A&M has been unbelievable. I will forever be grateful for my Texas A&M family. Gig 'em."
Flagg would be the fourth A&M player to enter the transfer portal after the conclusion of the Aggies' 8-9 season. Guard Jay Jay Chandler, center Kevin Marfo and walk-on Jackson Young have all announced they have entered the portal.
Next season, redshirt freshman Cashius McNeilly will return to the program after opting not to play this season due to the pandemic. A&M head coach Buzz Williams has praised the nephew of A&M associate head coach Jamie McNeilly for having a natural shooting touch.
The Aggies also will welcome shooting guard Manny Obaseki, a five-star recruit from Plano John Paul II, and point guard Wade Taylor, a four-star recruit from Lancaster.