Texas A&M senior forward Savion Flagg announces transfer plans

Texas A&M senior forward Savion Flagg announced Tuesday via Twitter that he plans to transfer.

Flagg is using an extra year of eligibility granted to this year's winter sport athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flagg was a mainstay starter as a sophomore and junior, and was a key bench player during A&M's Sweet 16 run during his freshman season in 2018.

As a sophomore, Flagg led the Aggies in scoring (13.9) and rebounding (7.7). As a senior, Flagg only made eight starts in 17 games, and his scoring average dipped to 8.8 points per game.

"Dear Texas A&M University, my journey here over the past four years has been more than you had promised me," Flagg said in a video. "There have been a lot of ups and downs, but I would not trade any of them for the world.