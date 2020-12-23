Texas A&M senior cornerback Elijah Blades will return for 2021 season

Texas A&M senior cornerback Elijah Blades who opted out of the 2020 season, then rejoined the team earlier this month is returning for the 2021 season.

“1 more yr. let’s ride,” Blades tweeted Wednesday, being the first Aggie to take advantage of the NCAA’s decision to give all players an additional year of eligibility this season because of COVID-19.

Last season, the junior college transfer played in seven games, starting five. He missed the Texas-San Antonio game with an injury and also missed the last three games of the season with an injury.