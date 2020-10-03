Texas A&M secondary struggles in 52-24 loss at No. 2 Alabama

But Alabama’s defense also made a big play in the first half.

Leading 21-14 after Najee Harris’ 2-yard TD run, the Crimson Tide began pulling away from the Aggies when Wright jumped an out route, intercepted a Mond pass and returned it 47 yards for a TD and 28-14 lead with 6:19 left in the second quarter.

“That play was really big,” Mond said. “Even if we go into the half down one score, it’s a lot better than going to the half down by three. That was definitely big on my part, and I definitely need to clean that up.”

A&M’s offensive momentum deflated in its final full drive of the first half. Facing fourth-and-2 at the Alabama 35, Mond hit Smith in the hands on a crossing route. Focused on the open field ahead of him, Smith let the ball fall to the turf.

“We got the fourth down, and if we could hold on to the football on that option route right there before the half we’re going in for a field goal or a touchdown to make it 28-17 or 28-21 and have momentum coming back,” Fisher said. “Our kids were resilient about competing and coming back. We’ve just got to take advantage of opportunities.”