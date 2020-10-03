Texas A&M secondary struggles in 52-24 loss at No. 2 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Facing second-and-22 in the third quarter, second-ranked Alabama had seemingly been put behind schedule by the Texas A&M defense for the first time Saturday at a partially filled Bryant-Denny Stadium.
But with a burst of speed by Crimson Tide wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and a perfectly placed throw from quarterback Mac Jones, Alabama turned its momentary misfortune into an 87-yard touchdown that left the Aggies with more questions about its secondary.
Jones threw for 435 yards and four touchdowns in Alabama’s 52-24 victory over No. 13 Texas A&M, exploiting the Aggies’ young, inexperienced defensive backs for big play after big play.
A&M freshman cornerback Jaylon Jones was a primary target of many of Jones’ early throws, including two touchdown passes.
“He got beat on a couple of plays,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “But, you know, when you’re a freshman and you’re going to play as good of wideouts as there are, it’s good baptism, that’s for sure.”
Three of Alabama’s seven touchdowns came on passing plays of 63 or more yards, including the 87-yard, third-quarter bomb opened up by a double move by Waddle. Alabama (2-0) opened the scoring on Jones’ 78-yard TD pass in stride to John Metchie streaking behind Jones, and the Crimson Tide’s final touchdown, a 63-yard Jones throw over the top of the Aggie defense to Metchie, again broke open thanks to a good double move by the receiver.
“We were bracketing some of those guys,” Fisher said. “We were bracketing Waddle at times. [Jones] had to pick and choose, and they found the one-on-one matchups and were able to get the deep balls over the top. We’ll look and evaluate in trying to get some pressure and different things we’ve got to do.”
Including Jones’ first long strike to Metchie, Alabama scored touchdowns on five of its seven first-half possessions for a 35-14 halftime lead.
A&M (1-1) made it a close game through the first quarter and a half.
The Aggies built a methodical drive to start the game on quick passes by quarterback Kellen Mond, but the end result was a missed 37-yard field goal by kicker Seth Small.
A tightrope-walking effort by running back Ainias Smith gave the Aggies their first points on a 47-yard catch and run to cut the Crimson Tide’s lead to 14-7 with 1:13 left in the first quarter. On the play, Mond hit a wide open Smith in the flat, and Smith raced down the sideline, tiptoeing around Alabama defensive back Daniel Wright on his way to the end zone.
A&M pulled even at the start of the second quarter on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Mond to tight end Ryan Renick for his first career touchdown. The Aggie defense set up the score when defensive end Tyree Johnson swatted a pass that defensive end DeMarvin Leal intercepted and returned 43 yards to the Alabama 17-yard line. A&M scored on the next play.
But Alabama’s defense also made a big play in the first half.
Leading 21-14 after Najee Harris’ 2-yard TD run, the Crimson Tide began pulling away from the Aggies when Wright jumped an out route, intercepted a Mond pass and returned it 47 yards for a TD and 28-14 lead with 6:19 left in the second quarter.
“That play was really big,” Mond said. “Even if we go into the half down one score, it’s a lot better than going to the half down by three. That was definitely big on my part, and I definitely need to clean that up.”
A&M’s offensive momentum deflated in its final full drive of the first half. Facing fourth-and-2 at the Alabama 35, Mond hit Smith in the hands on a crossing route. Focused on the open field ahead of him, Smith let the ball fall to the turf.
“We got the fourth down, and if we could hold on to the football on that option route right there before the half we’re going in for a field goal or a touchdown to make it 28-17 or 28-21 and have momentum coming back,” Fisher said. “Our kids were resilient about competing and coming back. We’ve just got to take advantage of opportunities.”
The Crimson Tide had five more possessions in the second half and scored two touchdowns and a field goal to keep the Aggies at bay. And they did most of their work through the air — the Tide rushed for just 52 yards while building a 42-17 lead through the first three quarters. Alabama finished with 544 total yards, including 109 on the ground.
Mond finished the game completing 25 of 44 passes for 318 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He spread the ball between eight receivers led by Smith’s 123 yards on six catches. Tight end Jalen Wydermyer caught eight passes for 82 yards.
“I didn’t think I played up to my full potential last week,” Mond said. “I worked really hard coming off this week, and I felt like I had the right mentality and I thought I was seeing the field really well. Just a couple of details that cost us and made that game a lot worse than what it was.”
True freshman quarterback Haynes King cleaned up the final drive for the Aggies and finished as the team leader in rushing with 43 yards on five carries. Mond’s backup completed 1 of 3 passes with a drive-ending interception in the end zone.
Over the next two weeks, A&M faces the SEC’s best passing offenses in Florida (No. 2) and Mississippi State (No. 1). Linebacker Buddy Johnson said effort will carry the defense in the Aggies’ next challenges.
“I think we competed with those guys no matter what the score was,” Johnson said. “I think we fought to the very end. That’s something [defensive coordinator Mike Elko] and Coach Fisher have built with this offense and this team. We were right there with them and we can’t get lost in the moment. I think we got lost in the moment, and it’s very important when we’re with a team like that, we keep our composure.”
