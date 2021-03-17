 Skip to main content
Texas A&M’s Valentin Vacherot named SEC men’s tennis player of week
Texas A&M senior Valentin Vacherot was named the Southeastern Conference men’s tennis player of the week Wednesday.

Vacherot earned the inning point in the Aggies’ victories over No. 2 Baylor and No. 25 Oklahoma State while going 3-0 against ranked opponents the last week. He beat Baylor’s No. 56 Matias Soto 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, Arkansas’ No. 72 Alex Reco 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (6) and Oklahoma State’s No. 49 Matej Vocel 6-7 (5), 7-6 (8), 6-1 at No. 1 singles.

Vacherot also went 2-1 in doubles with partner Pierce Rollins on the second line.

