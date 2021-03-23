 Skip to main content
Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens, Athing Mu win national indoor awards
tyra gittens high jump

Texas A&M's Tyra Gittens competes in the women's high jump at the NCAA indoor meet Friday in Fayetteville, Ark.

 Texas A&M athletics department photo by Errol Anderson

Track and Field News recently named Texas A&M’s Athing Mu its indoor U.S. woman of the year and Tyra Gittens its college woman of the year.

Mu took second in the women’s 400 meters in 51.03 seconds and anchored the Aggies’ 4x400 relay team that set the meet record in 3:26.68 at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Gittens scored 26 points at the NCAA meet by winning the pentathlon and high jump and placing third in the long jump. She set the college record in the pentathlon with 4,746 points and set the school record in the high jump (6 foot, 4 inches) and long jump (21-11).

