Texas A&M’s Tony Stewart qualifies for national meet in 1-meter dive

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Texas A&M sophomore Tony Stewart qualified for the national meet on the 1-meter springboard at the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships on Saturday at the Lancaster Aquatic Center.

Already qualified in men’s platform diving, Stewart placed sixth on the 1-meter board with 637.60 points. A&M freshman Kyle Sanchez placed 13th (597.50).

Four Aggies earned berths to the NCAA Championships at the meet. Senior Charlye Campbell and junior transfer Aimee Wilson each qualified on both springboards, and junior Chloe Ceyanes qualified on the 3-meter springboard.

The A&M women’s swimming and diving team will compete at the NCAA Championships beginning Wednesday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. The meet runs through March 20.

The Aggie men will compete at the NCAA meet at the same site on March 24-27.