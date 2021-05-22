Texas A&M’s Tatiana Makarova, Jayci Goldsmith to start the NCAA Women's Tennis Championships today

No. 25-ranked Makarova will face Texas’ No. 37 Peyton Stearns in the singles Round of 64 at 5:30 p.m. . Makarova will then pair up with Goldsmith in the Round of 32 doubles against Miami’s No. 15 Maya Tahan and Diana Khodanon on Monday with the time to be determined.

“Coach Jordan Szabo and I are looking forward to Tatiana competing in the singles event while both Tatiana and Jayci compete in the doubles competition,” A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “Their individual achievements this season played a key role in our team’s success. We have been working hard in our practices since our team finished the season in the Round of 16, and both of these girls will be ready to go once the individual portion begins tomorrow.”