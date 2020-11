Texas A&M junior Shaine Casas was named the Southeastern Conference male swimmer of the week for the third time this season Tuesday.

Casas set the school and pool record in the 200-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 39.23 seconds in the Aggies’ 180-116 win over TCU last week. Casas also helped A&M win the 200 freestyle relay.

A&M will host the eighth annual Art Adamson Invitational on Nov. 18-20 at the Student Recreation Center Natatorium.