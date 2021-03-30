Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas named national swimmer of year

Texas A&M junior Shaine Casas was named the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America’s men’s swimmer of the year for NCAA Division I on Tuesday.

Casas is the first Aggie to win the award after winning three events at the NCAA meet last week — the first three individual victories at nationals in school history. Casas won the 200-yard individual medley in 1 minute, 39.53 seconds, the 100 backstroke (44.20) and the 200 backstroke (1:35.75).