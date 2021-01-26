Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas earns another SEC weekly swimming award

For the fifth time this season, Texas A&M junior Shaine Casas was named the Southeastern Conference’s male swimmer of the week Tuesday, this time sharing the honor with Florida’s Kieran Smith.

Casas broke his own school record in the 100-yard butterfly against LSU last week with a time of 44.98 seconds. He also won the 100 backstroke (47.11) and led A&M’s 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams to victory.

A&M will compete in the SEC men’s diving meet on Feb. 17-20 and the SEC men’s swimming meet on Feb. 23-26 at the Mizzou Aquatic Center in Columbia, Missouri.