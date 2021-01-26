 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas earns another SEC weekly swimming award
0 comments

Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas earns another SEC weekly swimming award

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M logo

For the fifth time this season, Texas A&M junior Shaine Casas was named the Southeastern Conference’s male swimmer of the week Tuesday, this time sharing the honor with Florida’s Kieran Smith.

Casas broke his own school record in the 100-yard butterfly against LSU last week with a time of 44.98 seconds. He also won the 100 backstroke (47.11) and led A&M’s 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams to victory.

A&M will compete in the SEC men’s diving meet on Feb. 17-20 and the SEC men’s swimming meet on Feb. 23-26 at the Mizzou Aquatic Center in Columbia, Missouri.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert