Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas defends SEC title in 200 individual medley
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Texas A&M junior Shaine Casas defended his title in the 200-yard individual medley Wednesday at the Southeastern Conference men’s swim meet at the Mizzou Aquatic Center. Casas won in 1 minute, 39.26 seconds.

A&M senior Mark Theall also placed sixth in the 500 freestyle (4:15.57), and Casas, senior Tanner Olson, junior Kaloyan Bratanov and Theall placed fourth in the 200 freestyle relay in a school-record 1:16.37.

Florida leads the meet through the second of four days with 571 points. Kentucky is second at 454 followed by Georgia (424.5), Tennessee (392) and A&M (382).

The meet will continue Thursday and conclude Friday.

