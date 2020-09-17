Texas A&M’s Raena Eldridge earns national honor

Texas A&M’s Raena Eldridge was named a top 30 honoree for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.
Eldridge competed for the women’s swimming and diving team and graduated in May with degrees in animal science and genetics with a 3.979 grade-point average. Twice she was named the Bill Erwin Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year and she also was named the Arthur Ashe Jr. Female Sports Scholar of the Year. Eldridge is attending veterinary school at North Carolina State.
