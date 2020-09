Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.

Texas A&M track and field head coach Pat Henry will be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame on Dec. 17 at the Natchitoches Events Center in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

Henry has coached teams to 27 NCAA team championships and 19 Southeastern Conference team titles. He coached LSU from 1988-2004 and has been at A&M since the 2004-5 school year.