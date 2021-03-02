 Skip to main content
Texas A&M’s N'dea Jones named to All-SEC women’s basketball first team
Texas A&M's N'dea Jones named to All-SEC women's basketball first team

Texas A&M vs. Georgia

Texas A&M's N'dea Jones shoots over Georgia's Gabby Connally (2) at Reed Arena on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Texas A&M defeated Georgia 60-48.

 Eagle photo by Cassie Stricker

Texas A&M senior forward N’dea Jones made the All-Southeastern Conference women’s basketball first team, the SEC announced Tuesday.

A&M senior guard Aaliyah Wilson made the second team. Senior guard Destiny Pitts was named the SEC’s sixth woman of the year, and senior center Ciera Johnson was named the scholar-athlete of the year.

2020-21 All-SEC Women’s Basketball Team

FIRST TEAM

Jasmine Walker, Alabama; Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas; Rhyne Howard, Kentucky; Khayla Pointer, LSU; Shakira Austin, Ole Miss; Aliyah Boston, South Carolina; Zia Cooke, South Carolina; Rennia Davis, Tennessee; N’dea Jones, Texas A&M

SECOND TEAM

Jordan Lewis, Alabama; Unique Thompson, Auburn; Destiny Slocum, Arkansas; Lavender Briggs, Florida; Jenna Staiti, Georgia; Aijha Blackwell, Missouri; Rae Burrell, Tennessee; Aaliyah Wilson, A&M

ALL-FRESHMAN

Romi Levy, Auburn; Jordyn Merritt, Florida; Sarah Ashlee Barker, Georgia; Snudda Collins, Ole Miss; Madison Scott, Ole Miss; Madison Hayes, Mississippi State

Mama Dembele, Missouri

Marta Suárez, Tennessee

ALL-DEFENSE

Que Morrison, Georgia; Khayla Pointer, LSU; Chasity Patterson, Kentucky; Aliyah Boston, South Carolina; Tamari Key, Tennessee

• Player of the Year – Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

• Freshman of the Year – Madison Scott, Ole Miss

• Co-Defensive Players of the Year – Que Morrison, Georgia & Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

• 6th Woman of the Year – Destiny Pitts, A&M

• Scholar-Athlete of the Year – Ciera Johnson, A&M

• Coach of the Year – Joni Taylor, Georgia

