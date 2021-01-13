 Skip to main content
Texas A&M’s McCain, Lopez taken in NSL draft
Texas A&M's McCain, Lopez taken in NSL draft

Texas A&M preseason soccer practice

COLLEGE STATION, TX - AUGUST 05, 2020 - Texas A&M Aggies Jimena Lopez (14) during the first Texas A&M Aggies fall practice at Ellis Field in College Station, TX. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics

 Craig Bisacre

Texas A&M midfielder Addie McCain and defender Jimena Lopez were taken in National Women’s Soccer League’s draft on Wednesday night. McCain was taken in the second round by Kansas City with the 17th overall pick and Lopez was taken in the third round by OL Reign with the 28th overall pick.

McCain was the Southeastern Conference's midfielder of the year in 2020 while Lopez was co-defender of the year honors along with teammate Karlina Sample. Lopez was the SEC’s midfielder of the year in 2019.

McCain, a four-year starter, had 48 career goals on 16 goals and 16 assists. Fellow senior Lopez had 59 points on 18 goals and 23 assists in 71 matches.

Kansas City is a new franchise in the NWSL, which was formed after Utah Royals FC ceased operations in December. OL Reign, located in Tacoma, Washington, was one of the eight inaugural members of the NWSL.

