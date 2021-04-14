 Skip to main content
Texas A&M’s Lauren Geczik, Kenna Caldwell earn national honors in soccer
Texas A&M’s Lauren Geczik and Kenna Caldwell earned a pair of national awards for their performance of in the Aggies 1-0 victory over third-ranked TCU on Saturday.

Geczik was named United Soccer Coaches Women’s Division I’s player of the week after scoring A&M’s lone goal from 18-yards out with an assist from Macie Kolb in the 57th minute. Caldwell, who earned her sixth shutout of the season and made three saves against TCU, was selected to the TopDrawerSoccer.com National Team of the Week.

The Aggies (11-3-0) will compete in the NCAA tournament starting on April 27 in North Carolina with a site and time to be determined. The bracket will be announced Monday.

