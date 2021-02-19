 Skip to main content
Texas A&M’s Kurtis Mathews defends SEC title in 3-meter dive
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Texas A&M senior Kurtis Mathews defended his title in the men’s 3-meter springboard dive with a pool-record 474 points on Friday at the Southeastern Conference Diving Championships at the Mizzou Aquatics Center.

On Thursday, A&M senior Charlye Campbell won the women’s 3-meter springboard dive with 376.45 points, and junior teammate Aimee Wilson took second at 372.90. Campbell is the first Aggie women to win an SEC springboard title. A&M senior Kurtis Mathews also placed second on the men’s 1-meter springboard with 411.10 points.

The women’s meet ended Friday, while the men’s meet will conclude Saturday.

